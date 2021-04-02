GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Major Shareholder Sells $101,800.00 in Stock

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $101,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GreenVision Acquisition alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 200 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $2,036.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $101,500.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 380 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $3,872.20.

On Thursday, March 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 192 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $1,954.56.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,700 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $110,317.00.

NASDAQ GRNV remained flat at $$10.16 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,647. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenVision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 91,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 942,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 415,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

About GreenVision Acquisition

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.