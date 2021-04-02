Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.96. Greif posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 496,358 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,999 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Greif has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $61.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

