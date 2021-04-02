Grid+ Reaches Market Cap of $7.07 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $58,291.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00054141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 753.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00674485 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00070005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028756 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

