Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Down 22.8% in March

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SUPV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 329,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,905. The firm has a market cap of $158.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

