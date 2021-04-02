Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,367 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 209,760 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,867 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 323,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 95,501 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,503,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IONS stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

