Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Alamos Gold worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGI opened at $8.16 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.67 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

