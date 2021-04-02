Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

NYSE:CMA opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

