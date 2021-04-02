Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 771 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,656,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 131,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,191,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $113.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $122.48.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.