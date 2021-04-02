H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) PT Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $63.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $64.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,434,253.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,453 shares of company stock worth $2,477,300 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

