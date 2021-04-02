H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

HNNMY stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.42. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

