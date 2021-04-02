Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

HBI stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

