Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other news, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

