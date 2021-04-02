HAPI (HAPI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.15 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $141.46 or 0.00237852 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $11.15 million and $2.70 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00282735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00090924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.30 or 0.00733587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010006 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.