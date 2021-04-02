Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

HOG stock opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

