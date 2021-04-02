Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of HRMY opened at $32.09 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

