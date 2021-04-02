Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) Insider Garrison Huang Purchases 240,000 Shares

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) insider Garrison Huang bought 240,000 shares of Harris Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

Garrison Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Garrison Huang bought 563,716 shares of Harris Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$104,287.46 ($74,491.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19.

Harris Technology Group Company Profile

Harris Technology Group Limited engages in online retailing and technology distribution businesses in Australia. The company engages in the online retail of IT products for small and medium businesses; and PPE products, face masks, hand sanitizers, and alcohol wipes, as well as a foot operated hand sanitizer dispensers.

