Harvest Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HTG) Insider Buys A$50,000.00 in Stock

Harvest Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HTG) insider Marcus Machin acquired 400,000 shares of Harvest Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited provides offshore solutions and engineering services for subsea intervention projects and asset integrity risk mitigation primarily in Australia. The company provides technology based subsea and asset integrity risk mitigation solutions for the energy, renewable, and resource sectors; and data transfer, encryption, and compression services to clients operating in offshore and remote environments.

