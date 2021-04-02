Hassan Baqar Purchases 4,500 Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) Stock

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) CFO Hassan Baqar bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FGNA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 137,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,380. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.