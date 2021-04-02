HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Performance Shipping stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of December 15, 2020, it owned and operated 5 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

