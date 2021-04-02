HC Wainwright Boosts Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $20.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 878.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

