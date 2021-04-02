Head-To-Head Review: ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) vs. Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ReneSola and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75

ReneSola currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.05%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $64.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.98%. Given ReneSola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola -12.12% 6.09% 2.85% Silicon Motion Technology 18.92% 18.13% 14.40%

Volatility and Risk

ReneSola has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReneSola and Silicon Motion Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $119.12 million 6.68 -$8.83 million $0.35 32.66 Silicon Motion Technology $457.25 million 4.88 $64.40 million $1.82 34.89

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats ReneSola on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2019, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 232 MW. ReneSola Ltd. has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It sells its controllers under the SMI brand; data center SSDs under the Shannon brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

