Head to Head Survey: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -231.05% -135.57% -37.23% Editas Medicine -99.62% -26.74% -16.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Editas Medicine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $69.89 million 11.93 -$199.58 million ($3.40) -5.23 Editas Medicine $20.53 million 140.53 -$133.75 million ($2.68) -15.98

Editas Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerie Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 1 8 0 2.70 Editas Medicine 3 4 4 0 2.09

Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $23.89, indicating a potential upside of 34.43%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $50.10, indicating a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma. The company is also developing AR-15512 to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye; and AR-1105, AR-13503 SR, and AR-14034 SR sustained-release implants focused on retinal diseases. It has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops EDIT-102 for the treatment of Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa 4, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and EDIT-301 to treat sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumors; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer, as well as has a early discovery program to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and research collaboration with Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease, as well as research collaboration with AskBio and collaboration with m BlueRock Therapeutics LP. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

