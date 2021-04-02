HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.57 ($84.20).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI opened at €76.90 ($90.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion and a PE ratio of -7.13. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €35.64 ($41.93) and a 1 year high of €76.28 ($89.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.38.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.