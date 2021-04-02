Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 40.7% in March

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.52. 46,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,378. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

