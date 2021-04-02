Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €95.00 ($111.76).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.04. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

