Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Shares of HSIC opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

