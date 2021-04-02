Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 707,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of Herc stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.27. The company had a trading volume of 199,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,982. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 987.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.