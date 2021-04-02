Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 335.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after acquiring an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 822,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $34,001,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.