Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period.

