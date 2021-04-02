Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Issue $0.49 Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend payment by 67.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $285.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.75. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $608.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

