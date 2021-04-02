Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hologic’s rise in organic revenues in the fiscal 2021 first quarter amid the pandemic-led challenges is encouraging. Uptick in Diagnostic revenues, led by improvements in Molecular Diagnostics, buoys optimism. Robust demand for COVID-19-related products and ongoing recovery in other arms have enabled Hologic to provide a strong fiscal second-quarter outlook, instiling investors’ confidence. Recent buyouts and regulatory approvals bode well for Hologic. Expansion of both margins looks encouraging. Hologic’s earnings in the first quarter were better-than-expected and revenues in-line. Over the past six months, Hologic has outperformed its industry. Yet, possibility of a fall in Diagnostic revenues post the pandemic is worrying. Stiff competition and foreign exchange fluctuations persist. A weak solvency is also deterring.”

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. Hologic has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hologic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 247,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after buying an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,260,000 after acquiring an additional 70,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

