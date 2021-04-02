home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on home24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on home24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get home24 alerts:

Shares of H24 stock opened at €18.72 ($22.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $543.77 million and a PE ratio of -26.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.07. home24 has a 52-week low of €2.65 ($3.12) and a 52-week high of €26.86 ($31.60).

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.