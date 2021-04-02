HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce sales of $89.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.00 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $78.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $342.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $354.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $331.55 million, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $349.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

HMST traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $43.72. 99,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $94,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 over the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 244,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

