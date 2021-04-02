Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $209,768.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,537.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,719 shares of company stock worth $24,296,071 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after buying an additional 629,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

HZNP traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,389. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

