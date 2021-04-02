Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,842 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000.

TWNK opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

