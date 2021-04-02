Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 18,151 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 2.61% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACWF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. 9,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,668. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $36.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.