Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 46,594 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.56% of Nabors Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NBR traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,018. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $727.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

