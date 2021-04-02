Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 683.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of AON by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 9.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.80. 1,394,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $151.04 and a 12-month high of $235.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.46.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.