Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 113.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $68.09. 396,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

