Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,911 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of News by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 2,822.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of News by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 988,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

