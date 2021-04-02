Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,963,000 after buying an additional 57,543 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NWE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. 233,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 72.51%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

