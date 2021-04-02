HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given Neutral Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Investec cut shares of HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 419.62 ($5.48).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA stock opened at GBX 423.20 ($5.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 425.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 379.28. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.