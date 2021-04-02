Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Lowered to $11.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.