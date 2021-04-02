Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.47 ($35.85).

ETR BOSS opened at €33.85 ($39.82) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -10.52. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €36.86 ($43.36).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

