Humanscape (HUM) Trading 222.7% Higher This Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 70.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Humanscape has a total market cap of $170.84 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 222.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00051718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,332.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.89 or 0.00660328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00069690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

