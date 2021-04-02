HyperQuant (HQT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,931.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 38% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 102.8% against the dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $91,531.55 and $3,931.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00054112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 819.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.12 or 0.00673682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028247 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HQT is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

