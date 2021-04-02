Ian William Delaney Acquires 6,100 Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Ian William Delaney acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,982,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,853,397.10.

Ian William Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Ian William Delaney acquired 165,000 shares of The Westaim stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$437,250.00.

WED stock opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$386.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.47. The Westaim Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$2.79. The company has a current ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

