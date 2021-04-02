IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 125,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,571,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,190,000 after purchasing an additional 291,940 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 552.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

CCI opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $136.06 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.