IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

