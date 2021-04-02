INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €42.00 by Independent Research

INDUS (ETR:INH) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

INH stock opened at €36.10 ($42.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.66 million and a PE ratio of -32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.55. INDUS has a twelve month low of €21.95 ($25.82) and a twelve month high of €37.70 ($44.35).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

